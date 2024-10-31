Surging growth continues in Alberta’s technology sector

Send this page to someone via email

In a $750-million boost to Alberta’s tech sector, Canadian data centre firm eStruxture announced Tuesday it would be building a 90MW data centre in Rocky View County.

The move would more than double its operations in the province according to eStruxture president and CEO Todd Coleman.

“Our demand curve has gone through the roof,” explained Coleman. “We’re building this 90-MW data centre on the back of our existing demand profile, but also on what’s to come around AI demand, and our belief that it’s gonna make its way north, and that Alberta, and Calgary in particular, is a logical place for it.”

That additional load on Alberta’s electricity grid has some concerned, but Alberta’s minister for affordability and utilities says the growth will be monitored.

“We just wanna make sure that we’re very intentional on where they’re placed and how they’re placed in our grid.” Neudorf said outside of question period. “So they [companies] utilize our current infrastructure and we don’t add transmission costs or generation costs as an unintended consequence.”

Story continues below advertisement

That more balanced approach is exactly what the industry needs in order to maintain its current trajectory, says Platform Calgary external relations and communications officer Jordan Pinkster.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Growth is great for sure, but sustainable growth is even better,” said Pinkster. “How we can work together to make sure we satisfy those needs and move in the right direction is absolutely critical.”

Construction on the data centre is expected in the coming months and the facility is expected to finish construction sometime in 2026.