SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Young stars leading USask Huskies into 2024-25 men’s basketball season

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 9:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Key graduations see USask Huskies men’s basketball team turn to youth in 2024-25'
Key graduations see USask Huskies men’s basketball team turn to youth in 2024-25
WATCH: Seeing stars like Alexander Dewar, Chan De Ciman and Tyrese Potoma graduate the program, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's basketball team has become a lot younger ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two whole months after their pre-season opener and one month following the Ron & Jane Graham Shootout, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball team is certainly ready for the real thing.

The team finally got the 2024-25 Canada West season underway on Friday, visiting the University of Calgary Dinos.

The Huskies are ranked eighth in the pre-season coaches poll after rebounding last year with a 11-9 record, a full six wins better than their final record in 2022-23.

While it was good enough to get the Huskies back into the playoffs, they’ve seen an exodus of star players with six graduations, including Alexander Dewar, Chan De Ciman, Tyrese Potoma and Fisayo Moibi.

“It’s tough to replace great people like that,” said Huskies head coach Jamie Campbell. “But we have got a lot of really good, young, talented kids in here. We got to live through some of the young mistakes that they’re making. They’re showing a lot of great promise for where they’re going to be not just this year, but where they go over the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

At the guard position, the Huskies will be banking on the continued growth of Emmanuel Bonsu who is entering his second season with the program.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This after a stint at the NCAA Division I level with Stonehill College, with Campbell projecting him to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the country.

Click to play video: 'Record-setting running back Frank leading USask Huskies football team into regular season finale'
Record-setting running back Frank leading USask Huskies football team into regular season finale

That experience and watching the Huskies fifth-years last season has helped the Quebec product prepare for the larger workload expected in 2024-25.

“It allowed me to see the floor from a different perspective because it was my first time playing below all of these vets,” said Bonsu. “I really got to be a sponge last year and soak up what I could.”

Trending Now

Entering his second year of Canada West play, reigning conference rookie of the year Easton Thimm will be driving the Huskies offence from the forward position after averaging 9.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the stage will become even larger for the former Holy Cross High Crusader.

“You always want to help the team whichever way, whether that’s scoring or defence,” said Thimm. “If I do attract attention this year, I’m really looking to expand my passing game.”

Falling in their lone play-in round game last February 62-55 to the Brandon Bobcats, the Huskies are determined to make a deeper playoff run this upcoming winter.

Something they’ll aim to do, even with a lack of post-secondary experience throughout the lineup.

“I kind of see us as a team that’s going to be a way different team to see in February,” said Campbell. “A team that could be a very difficult out, if and when we make the playoffs.”

The Huskies will visit the Dinos on Friday and Saturday before returning to the Physical Activity Complex the following weekend for their home opener against the University of Manitoba Bisons on Nov. 8.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices