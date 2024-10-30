Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba’s child welfare agency

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.

Juliette Hastings claims in the lawsuit that Winnipeg Child and Family Services, the General Child and Family Services Authority and the director of Child and Family Services were “reckless, careless and negligent in their statutory duty” to her daughter, Myah-Lee Gratton.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Court of King’s Bench. A statement of defence has not yet been filed and the allegations have not been tested in court.

The statement of claim alleges that the home the teen was staying in was not properly vetted and investigated after Myah-Lee expressed concerns for her safety.

Myah-Lee was staying at the home in Carman, Man. On Feb. 11, police found the teen and four others, dead at the house and in the surrounding area.

Ryan Manoakeesick faces five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Myah-Lee, his common-law partner, Amanda Clearwater, 30, and the couple’s three children: Bethany, 6, Jayven, 4, and two-month-old Isabella Manoakeesick.

A trial date has yet to be set.

Court records show Manoakeesick struggled with a methamphetamine addiction and had anxiety and depression, as well as other underlying mental-health issues. He was previously convicted of mischief and sentenced to 18 months probation in 2019.

The lawsuit says Manoakeesick had a known history of physical violence and instability.

“It was foreseeable that all residents of the home were at risk of egregious harm or death,” the document says.

Myah-Lee had been staying with the family since April 2023, after she told her mother she wanted to move out of their Winnipeg home, the lawsuit says. The teen received services from the child welfare agency.

The lawsuit says Hastings disapproved of the placement and told the agency, and it told the woman not to have any communication with her daughter.

The home in Carman was too small for the couple, their children and the teen, the claim says.

“The home was in a chaotic state. It was unsanitary. It was an unsafe placement for Myah-Lee,” the document alleges.

In October 2023, there was a violent physical altercation with Myah-Lee and Manoakeesick, the claim says. Child and Family Services was notified.

“Myah-Lee specifically requested (Child and Family Services) move her from that home for her safety. Child and Family Services refused and neglected to take concrete steps to properly investigate and ensure Myah-Lee was safe,” the lawsuit alleges.

“(Child and Family Services) did not assist Myah-Lee in finding a safe home.”

The General Child and Family Services Authority, which oversees Winnipeg Child and Family Services, said Tuesday it had not been served the lawsuit and was unable to provide comment.

The lawsuit says Hastings made multiple calls to the authority between April 2023 and February, asking that her daughter be placed in a different home.

She also asked the authority to arrange for RCMP to do a wellness check at the home and remove her daughter, says the suit.

It says the RCMP referred the request to the agency and the mother also called police.

Manitoba RCMP said it was not able to comment because of the lawsuit.

Myah-Lee also spoke with a school counsellor in Carman and asked for help, says the lawsuit. It’s believed the counsellor reached out to the authority but nothing happened, the document says.

The lawsuit says Myah-Lee’s death was “a direct result of gross negligence and inaction by the defendants,” as the authority failed to complete a proper home study and ignored warning signs that the teen was in danger.

The lawsuit asks for general, aggravated and punitive damages, saying Hastings has suffered “emotional, physical and mental hardship as a result of the defendants’ failure to provide safety, protection and the necessities of life for Myah-Lee.”