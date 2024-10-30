Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders lead the way on CFL all-star teams

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders each had nine players named to the East and West Division all-star squads, respectively, Wednesday.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

Running back Ka’Deem Carey (1,060 yards) topped the list of Argos placed on the East Division team. Also named were receiver Makai Polk, offensive linemen Ryan Hunter and Dejon Allen, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, defensive halfback DaShaun Amos, kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, punter John Haggerty and returner Janarion Grant.

The Montreal Alouettes had six players named to the squad — offensive lineman Nick Callender, defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, linebackers Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey, cornerback Kabion Ento and safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, the CFL passing leader with 5,451 yards, was among six Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the team. The others were centre David Beard, receivers Tim White, Shemar Bridges and Steven Dunbar Jr. and cornerback Jamal Peters.

The Ottawa Redblacks also had six players named. Receiver Justin Hardy (league-high 97 catches) led the way, with offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield, linebacker Adarius Pickett and halfback Damon Webb also getting the nod.

Rolan Milligan Jr. led the way for Saskatchewan, being named to the West squad as both a defensive back and special-teams player. Other Riders selected were quarterback Trevor Harris, receiver Samuel Emilus, offensive lineman Logan Ferland, defensive lineman Micah Johnson, defensive back Marcus Sayles and linebackers Jameer Thurman and C.J. Reavis.

CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (1,353 yards) was among seven Winnipeg Blue Bombers named. The others were offensive linemen Stanley Bryant and Liam Dobson, receiver Nic Demski, defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, cornerback Tyrell Ford and halfback Deatrick Nichols.

Receiver Eugene Lewis was among seven Edmonton Elks voted in. The others were offensive linemen Mark Korte and Martez Ivory, punter Jake Julien, defensive lineman Elliott Brown, linebacker Nick Anderson and safety Loucheiz Purifoy.

Receiver Justin McInnis (CFL-high 1,469 yards) and kicker Sean Whyte were the B.C. Lions’ lone two representatives while receiver Reggie Begelton and defensive lineman Mike Rose of the Calgary Stampeders also earned spots.