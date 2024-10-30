Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Removal of sign with hijab from Montreal City Hall sends wrong message: Muslim group

By Sidhartha Banerjee The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal gives update on plan against systemic racism, discrimination'
Montreal gives update on plan against systemic racism, discrimination
Montreal gives update on plan against systemic racism, discrimination
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A national Muslim advocacy group says Montreal is sending the wrong message by removing a welcome sign at city hall that had on it a woman wearing a hijab.

Stephen Brown, chief executive of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, says his organization was surprised and disappointed by the city’s decision.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told a television talk show that the artwork depicting a woman wearing a headscarf would be removed in the name of secularism, adding that it made some people feel uncomfortable.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The image, in the style of a pencil sketch, shows the woman standing between two men — a younger man wearing a baseball cap and an older man with his hands crossed — with the words “Welcome to Montreal City Hall!” in French above them.

Since city hall reopened after renovations in the spring, the new sign has sparked criticism from secular and women’s rights groups, who have said the image is insulting to women and promotes religion in the public space.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Brown says the poster is representative of Montreal society, and that the city shouldn’t “remove people” because of the way they look.

Plante told reporters today that she doesn’t want anyone to feel erased because in Montreal “everyone has their place.”

She also expanded on her earlier comments about removing the artwork, explaining that the sign is part of a rotating exhibit and would eventually have been replaced with something new. “For me to say that it will be changed, is something that we would have done anyway.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices