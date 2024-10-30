Explosion at Ontario school leaves staff member injured

Police in Niagara Region say they’re investigating an explosion at a school that injured a female staff member.
Investigators say they were called to Central French Immersion Public School in Grimsby around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and found there was an explosion in an outdoor garbage bin area.
The Niagara Regional Police Service says the explosion happened as a school staff member accessed the garbage bin.
They say the staff member suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police say the school was placed under a “lock and learn,” while nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.
A police explosives unit has been called to the scene and several roads in the area are closed to traffic.
Investigators are urging the public to stay out of the area.
