Health-care announcements today on Day 4 of Nova Scotia election campaign

Both the Nova Scotia Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make health-care announcements today on the campaign trail.

Health care is shaping up to be a major election theme, with the Tories campaigning on their record since 2021 and their opponents arguing that the system is still in disarray.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is scheduled to make his health-care announcement in the Annapolis Valley community of Middleton.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston has scheduled a health announcement at his campaign headquarters in Halifax.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Claudia Chender is kicking off her day in the Halifax area where she will campaign with local party candidates and take part in a live hour-long radio interview.

On Tuesday, the Tories promised to cut the tolls on both bridges spanning the Halifax harbour, and the Liberals pledged to remove the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax on grocery food that is still subject to taxation.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent. Election day is Nov. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.