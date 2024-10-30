‘Deeply missed’: 52-year-old gorilla at Toronto Zoo dies from natural causes

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo says its “iconic” gorilla, aged 52, has passed away from natural causes after experiencing significant health issues.

The Western lowland gorilla named Charles died late Tuesday afternoon, the zoo said.

“Charles became an unforgettable part of a Toronto Zoo visit. With his impressive stature (weighing more than 195 kg), wise gaze and majestic silverback, Charles had a true presence,” the zoo said.

The 52-year-old ape has been at the Zoo for more than 50 years — since the Toronto Zoo opened in 1974 — and in doing so, has outlived most critically endangered Western lowland gorillas, which typically live between 30 and 40 years of age in the wild.

The Zoo said Charles was an orphan when he came to the Zoo from Gabon, Africa just prior to the Zoo’s opening and became one of the most iconic Zoo residents.

“His long life at the Zoo allowed us the unique opportunity to witness his extraordinary journey from a playful juvenile to a protective and wise leader, as he took on the role of silverback guiding his troop with grace and authority,” the Zoo said.

The Toronto Zoo had provided an update earlier this week that Charles was responding well to treatment after showing concerning health symptoms over the weekend.

As Charles health deteriorated, zoogoers were not able to see him.

“His steady and strong presence will be deeply missed by the entire Zoo community,” the zoo said.

The Toronto Zoo has set up a memorial page for people to leave a message or photos or make a donation.