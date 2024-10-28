‘Iconic’ 52-year-old gorilla at Toronto Zoo showing ‘concerning health symptoms’

Send this page to someone via email

An “iconic” gorilla at the Toronto Zoo is showing “concerning health symptoms” and is being kept away from the public, officials say.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, the Zoo said Charles – a 52-year-old Western lowland gorilla – may be experiencing serious heart issues.

“At 52, Charles is geriatric, and his advanced age is a true testament to the outstanding care he has received at your Toronto Zoo since his arrival more than 50 years ago,” the post read.

“Western lowland gorillas typically live between 30 and 40 years of age in the wild.”

The Zoo said Charles began experiencing the issues more than 48 hours before its Sunday post. Guests will not be able to see Charles for the time being, the Zoo added.

“He has been prescribed medications and the veterinary team will adjust the treatment plan based on how he responds,” the Zoo said.

“Our team is doing everything possible to keep Charles comfortable, and we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.”

The Zoo added Western lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species, which continue to decline at an annual rate of 2.7 per cent mostly due to poaching for bushmeat, disease, as well as habitat loss and degradation.

With poaching and disease, the gorilla’s numbers have declined by more than 60 per cent over the last 20 to 25 years, it said.