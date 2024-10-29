Proof of fare and age may be required under new transit rules in Calgary

Calgary city council has given the green light to a series of new rules on transit use, in an effort to combat loitering and improve public safety on the system — particularly in the downtown.

The changes will allow officers to ask for proof of fare to help combat so-called “non-destination use” of the transit system — loiters riding without the intent of going anywhere.

Officers will also permitted to ask for proof of age for anyone claiming to be 12 years old or younger, which allows them to ride Calgary’s transit system for free.

Anyone accused of harassing, threatening or intimidating riders, staff or transit operators could face a fine or charges.

View image in full screen Calgary city council has approved new rules that will allow officers to ask transit riders for proof of fare and age in an effort to reduce the amount of loitering on transit. Global Calgary

Meghon Reid, executive director of Vibrant Communities Calgary, said she understands the concerns about safety but isn’t convinced handing out tickets or fines is the best solution to combating the problem.

“People are pretty good at avoiding fines, particularly if they are in poverty,” says Reid.

“A lot of these fines are $250. and if you don’t have that, you are going to try to avoid that conversation.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A lot of these fines are $250. and if you don't have that, you are going to try to avoid that conversation."

Reid is concerned the changes could have unintended consequences because not having a conversation with officers means they won’t be directed to the types of social supports they may need such as low-income or social housing.

The new changes also eliminate restrictions for bikes on Ctrains, after a pilot project last year found they had a minimal impact on crowding.

Calgary Transit says riders should start to see the changes in the next couple of weeks.