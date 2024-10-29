Freeland nixes Liberal calls for secret Trudeau ballot: ‘Not how we do things’

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has rejected the idea of the Liberal caucus holding a secret ballot vote on Justin Trudeau’s leadership, saying it’s “just not how Liberals govern themselves.”

Last week, 24 members of the caucus signed on to a letter calling on the prime minister to step down, but the next day Trudeau said firmly that he will lead his party into the next election.

Some of the dissenters are now calling for Liberal MPs to vote in a secret ballot on whether Trudeau should remain leader.

Freeland said leaders are not chosen by secret ballot in the Liberal party.

“Our party and our caucus have had many opportunities to decide our own rules for choosing a leader,” she said at her weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“Our party decided on that, and our caucus decided on that. And in our rules, the leader is not chosen by secret ballot of caucus members. That’s just not how Liberals govern themselves. It’s not how we do things.”

After each election, parties have the opportunity to decide if they will avail themselves of measures contained in the Reform Act, which allows MPs to force a leadership review.

The Conservatives were the only party to opt in after the last election, and those measures were used to oust former leader Erin O’Toole from his role in 2022.

The Liberals did not, leaving them no mechanism to depose Trudeau even if a majority of MPs wanted him to go.

“I wish there was a mechanism for it, because I think there’s an awful lot of people who aren’t saying what they’re hearing from their constituents, but are motivated by something else,” said Sean Casey, one of the few Liberal MPs who has publicly admitted to signing the letter.

“I think a secret ballot would allow for those people to be responsible to their constituents. It would also bring finality.”

Trudeau’s leadership has come into question as the Liberals continue to trail the Conservatives in public opinion polls.

The Liberal caucus is set to meet again on Wednesday for the first time since last week’s three-hour meeting, when several MPs told the prime minister they feel he should step aside for the good of the party.

If they were allowed a secret ballot vote, it would put the issue of Trudeau’s leadership to rest no matter which way the vote went, Casey said.

“At least we could move past this media feeding frenzy and preoccupation with internal party matters at a time when there’s significant issues facing the country and an election coming up,” he said.

Several cabinet ministers expressed their support for the prime minister on Tuesday, and urged other elected Liberals to voice their concerns in the privacy of caucus meetings.

“If you want to express yourself in the Liberal caucus, you stand up and you talk,” said Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault.