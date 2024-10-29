BC Cancer Foundation ends Tour de Cure after 16 years

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Cancer Foundation has announced that after 16 years it is ending the Tour de Cure.

In a statement posted on its website, the foundation said that despite raising more than $131 million in gross revenue for cancer research, rising costs, declining net revenue and extreme climate events and unpredictable weather all factored into the decision to end the ride.

The Tour de Cure first launched in 2009 and the foundation said it remains “deeply committed to growing the vital funds raised for the over 80,000 people being treated by BC Cancer each year.”

Anyone who has signed up for the 2025 event can receive a full refund by filling out this form by Nov. 30, 2024.

For anyone who does not request a refund by this date, the registration fee will become a donation and they will be issued a tax receipt.

