Blades Bio October 2024: Tyler Parr

Veteran forward Tyler Parr is not only along for the ride, but helping to put together one of the best starts in franchise history for the Saskatoon Blades.

Through 13 games, the Blades sit alone atop the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 10-2-1 record and have entered the Canadian Hockey League’s top-10 rankings list for the first time this season.

“It’s been great so far,” said Parr. “There’s a lot of new faces and uncertainty going into the season just with how many new guys we have. It’s been a great start to the year, guys are working hard and it’s been a lot of fun to be part of.”

Parr is on pace to smash his career bests of 11 goals and 31 points, as he’s already netted four goals and 12 points in just 11 games of action.

The 19-year-old has become one of Saskatoon’s most vital forwards helping to bridge the gap between the veterans who have experienced back-to-back runs to the Eastern Conference final and the new crop of rookies entering the league.

For Parr, it all began in La Salle, Man., growing up just south of the province’s capital city as a Winnipeg Jets fan.

“My mom played ringette and my dad played hockey,” said Parr. “So I was just super young going to the outdoor rink in La Salle and learning how to skate. I got a younger brother who is a year younger than me, so we had a lot of competition growing up. We had some fights and some good tilts, but we make each other better.”

That familial rivalry with his brother Cameron carried over to the WHL level for the first time earlier in October, as the pair faced off when the Spokane Chiefs visited SaskTel Centre.

“It’s so special,” said Parr. “We played each other a couple of weeks ago now and it was just awesome. A lot of family came out from Winnipeg and La Salle, it was a pretty special night. Those are nights that don’t happen too often, so we had a lot of fun and we’ll look back on it as a great memory.”

Skating onto the ice as an alternate captain for the first time in his career this season, he’s aiming to pass on that experience to a new group of players who were in his same shoes just a few years ago.

“I’ve hoped to be a leader my whole career,” said Parr. “I’ve thought I’ve done a good job of being there for guys, but now to have a letter on my chest is pretty special. It’s something you dream of as a young kid, to be a captain in the Western Hockey League is pretty cool.”

The Blades head west for a season-long road trip through British Columbia starting Friday night, visiting the Vancouver Giants.