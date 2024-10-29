Crane appears to drop load in Vancouver, triggering investigation

See more sharing options

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a troubling incident involving a construction crane in Vancouver.

Police and the work safety watchdog were called to a job site on East Hastings Street near Glen Drive where the crane reportedly dropped a load.

Video from the scene showed the main line of the crane dangling loosely, and the point at which it appears to have failed.

2:03 Investigation after crane drops load at Vancouver construction site

Photos from the site showed large metal beams on the ground, some close to the street.

One witness told Global News at least two beams fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

2:04 Father of crane accident victim questions new B.C. safety regulations

Officials have closed one westbound lane of East Hastings Street to traffic.

WorkSafeBC said it was notified about an incident around 10:45 a.m. and that prevention officers were on site.

The incident comes less than a month after WorkSafeBC implemented new regulations after a series of crane accidents, some of them fatal.