Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sex doll seized by Canadian border agents in Ontario, man from N.S. charged

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stats Can numbers show startling rise in online sexual exploitation of children'
Stats Can numbers show startling rise in online sexual exploitation of children
RELATED: New Statistics Canada data shows a startling rise in the online sexual exploitation of children. As Anna Mandin reports, leading the rise is a growth in child pornography – Mar 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 43-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after a child sex doll was seized at the Canadian border in Hamilton, Ont., according to RCMP.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, Canada Border Services Agency officers in Hamilton intercepted the doll while examining international courier shipments that had arrived in the country by air.

“The doll had originated in Japan and was addressed to an importer residing in Digby, Nova Scotia,” RCMP wrote in a release.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Working with CBSA Intelligence Officers in Halifax, the seizure was referred to the Nova Scotia RCMP ICE Unit for further investigation.”

RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence on Oct. 17 and seized more child sex dolls and “other evidence supporting both child pornography and smuggling charges.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Child pornography is most commonly known and understood as sexual images or videos of children,” said Const. Mandy Edwards of the RCMP Provincial ICE Unit, in the release.

Trending Now

“However, child pornography can also be written, or in audio forms, or as in this case, a visual representation such as a child sex doll. Child pornography in all its forms is considered harmful and is prohibited by the Criminal Code.”

The man has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Jan. 6, 2025.

Anyone can report suspected sexual exploitation to their local police, or by using Canada’s national tip line at www.cybertip.ca

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices