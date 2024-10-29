Sex doll seized by Canadian border agents in Ontario, man from N.S. charged

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after a child sex doll was seized at the Canadian border in Hamilton, Ont., according to RCMP.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, Canada Border Services Agency officers in Hamilton intercepted the doll while examining international courier shipments that had arrived in the country by air.

“The doll had originated in Japan and was addressed to an importer residing in Digby, Nova Scotia,” RCMP wrote in a release.

“Working with CBSA Intelligence Officers in Halifax, the seizure was referred to the Nova Scotia RCMP ICE Unit for further investigation.”

RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence on Oct. 17 and seized more child sex dolls and “other evidence supporting both child pornography and smuggling charges.”

“Child pornography is most commonly known and understood as sexual images or videos of children,” said Const. Mandy Edwards of the RCMP Provincial ICE Unit, in the release.

“However, child pornography can also be written, or in audio forms, or as in this case, a visual representation such as a child sex doll. Child pornography in all its forms is considered harmful and is prohibited by the Criminal Code.”

The man has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Jan. 6, 2025.

Anyone can report suspected sexual exploitation to their local police, or by using Canada’s national tip line at www.cybertip.ca