University of Alberta ending swim program after this season amid ‘financial challenges’

The University of Alberta says its swim program, which has been competing at the varsity level since 1948, will not continue after the 2024-25 season.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing financial challenges and complications of not having a competitive swim facility on campus, a swim program is not viable for the U of A at this time,” Melissa Padfield, the university’s deputy provost of students and enrolment, said in a post on the Edmonton post-secondary insititution’s website on Monday.

She added that the university’s current swimmers will finish their competitive activities as scheduled this season and that the institution will “support all students in assessing their swim, athletics and academic options for next year.”

According to the university, the swim program has produced over 500 Golden Bears and Pandas alumni.

“We want to recognize the dedication and passion that all of our student-athletes, coaches, partners and supporters have shared with the U of A community over the years,” Padfield said.

Global News reached out to Canada West for comment on the decision. Canada West is a university athletic conference with members in, one of four within U SPORTS.

“Canada West understands our members must make difficult decisions and that ending a program is a decision that is never taken lightly,” Jamin Heller, a Canada West spokesperson, said in an email.

In March, the U of A swim program won two medals at the U SPORTS swim championships in Quebec: Olivia Brendzan earned silver in the 400m individual medley and Diego Paz won bronze in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.