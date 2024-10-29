Menu

Lifestyle

United Way’s Coats for Kids and Families program underway in Edmonton

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'United Way’s Coats for Kids and Families program underway in Edmonton'
United Way’s Coats for Kids and Families program underway in Edmonton
It's a community endeavor to gather warm winter gear for families that can't afford it. The Coats for Kids and Families program is underway and looking for help to meet the need. Nicole Stillger has more.
The United Way’s Coats for Kids and Families program is underway and looking for help to meet the need.

Since 1992, the initiative has been working to keep our community warm by collecting new or gently used winter wear for low-income families.

“People trying to navigate through decisions around whether they should buy warm winter gear, or pay the rent, or buy groceries,” said Rob Yager, United Way Alberta Capital Region president and CEO.

“It also helps address some of the exclusion that occurs when people don’t have winter gear. They can’t go out and participate in some of the things that we have happening in our city.”

Last year, nearly 50 community partners gave out about 7,300 winter items.

This year the United Way anticipates that need growing to around 10,000.

“Inflationary pressures and cost challenges for individuals and families continue to be a massive issue for our community here, and that really does put pressure on things like buying warm winter wear,” Yager said.

Men’s coats, children’s coats, mittens and gloves are especially needed right now.

There are numerous collection sites throughout Edmonton which can be found on the United Way’s website.

