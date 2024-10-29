Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary library still working to restore services following ransomware attack

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No information compromised in cybersecurity breach: Calgary Public Library'
No information compromised in cybersecurity breach: Calgary Public Library
WATCH: After nearly three weeks of limited service, the Calgary Public Library has concluded its investigation into a cybersecurity breach. Michael King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Public Library says it is embarking on a three-stage approach to restoring full services following a ransomware attack earlier this month.

The library says it has completed its investigation with help from cybersecurity experts and a Microsoft incident response team and determined that while servers were compromised, no business, employee or membership data was affected.

The Calgary Public Library says a decision to proactively shut down all servers after unusual cyber activity was detected means no business, employee or membership data was accessed. View image in full screen
The Calgary Public Library says a decision to proactively shut down all servers after unusual cyber activity was detected means no business, employee or membership data was accessed. Global Calgary

Library CEO Sarah Meilleur credits the library’s security systems for successfully detecting the breach and blocking the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our monitoring sytems alerted the library to suspicious activity on its servers on Oct. 10,”  Meilleur says. “The library began an initial investigation and initiated our incident response protocol and as part of our containment procedures we made the decision to proactively shut down all servers and systems on Friday Oct. 11.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The library says that while the containment measures caused a “significant service disruption” that forced the closure of all library locations for several days, the investigation shows that quick action was necessary.

The CEO of the Calgary Public Library says an investigation has been unable to determine why it was the target of a ransomeware attack earlier this month. (Oct. 2024) View image in full screen
The CEO of the Calgary Public Library says an investigation has been unable to determine why it was the target of a ransomware attack earlier this month. Global News

“We know the closure of locations was challenging for staff and members,” Meilleur says. “But it was this action that our security advisors later credited with saving our infrastructure.”

Meilleur says the first stage of operational recovery efforts involves securing staff networks, devices, communication and connectivity across all 23 library work sites before reintroducing some digital and technology services and then restoring full service.

Story continues below advertisement

Meilleur was unable to provide a timeline for the full restoration of services and she says the library does not know why it was targeted.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices