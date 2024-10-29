Ontario girls, including 12-year-old, charged with arson that caused $2M in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old girl is among four young females facing charges in a Durham arson investigation that saw more than $2 million in damage caused.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday the youths – all female – are suspects in an Oct. 6 fire at a home near Eddystone and Okanagan paths in Oshawa.

Police said officers responded to the fire around 5:10 a.m. that day; the house, it said, was occupied when the flames broke out, but everyone inside was able to safely evacuate. No physical injuries were reported, police added.

“The fire resulted in extensive damage to multiple homes, estimated to be in excess of $2-million,” police said.

“Investigators deemed the fire suspicious and concluded the cause was arson.”

On Oct. 27, police said officers arrested four girls – a 12-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old. They face several charges including arson – disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000. All four were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.