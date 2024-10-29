Bloc set to begin talks to topple Trudeau government after deadline passes

Send this page to someone via email

The Bloc Québécois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet set the deadline last month, putting the Liberals on notice that to avoid an election “before Christmas” they must adopt a pair of private member’s bills.

One of the Bloc bills aimed at safeguarding supply management in trade negotiations has the support of the government and is being studied by the Senate.

The other, which would raise old age security payments for seniors under 75, is one the Liberals say they do not support.

The Bloc demands came weeks after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party had ended the supply-and-confidence deal that gave the government support for more than two years.

So far during this fall sitting of Parliament, the Liberals have survived two non-confidence votes put forward by the Conservatives, with the Bloc and NDP voting against toppling the government.