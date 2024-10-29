South Bruce residents vote in favour of allowing underground nuclear waste storage

Send this page to someone via email

A second Ontario municipality has formally decided it is willing to become the site of a deep geological repository for Canada’s nuclear waste.

The Municipality of South Bruce, located south of Owen Sound, held a referendum putting the question to its residents and the results released today show they voted 51 per cent in favour of the proposal.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select a site this year where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of underground rooms connected by cavernous tunnels.

The process for the $26-billion project has already been narrowed down to two sites, Ignace in northern Ontario and South Bruce, and the organization has said both the local municipality and the First Nation in those areas will have to agree to be hosts.

Ignace, between Thunder Bay and Kenora, in July became the first community to make its decision known, as town council voted in favour of a nuclear waste repository at a special meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Attention now will turn to Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation in northern Ontario and Saugeen Ojibway Nation, to see if they share the same willingness as Ignace and South Bruce.