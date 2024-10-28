SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Connor McDavid injured during Edmonton Oilers’ first shift in Columbus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 9:15 pm
1 min read
Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov, right, knocks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. View image in full screen
Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov, right, knocks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/ AP Photo
The Edmonton Oilers, who gave up three goals on six shots at Nationwide Arena, and trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 after the first period, had more things to worry about than making a comeback on Monday night.

Captain Connor McDavid got tripped up by Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski’s stick during his first shift of the game and crashed heavily into the boards.

He got up and as he skated back up the ice, motioned to the bench that he was having some problems and immediately skated off.

He went to the trainer’s room and it was later announced he had a “lower body injury” and would miss the remainder of the NHL game.

McDavid has three goals and seven assists in the team’s first 10 games.

Sean Monahan, Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger had scored for the Blue Jackets, who were outshot 11-6.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

