Iconic Edmonton franchise Remedy Cafe for sale

An iconic Edmonton franchise is up for sale and could be yours for nearly $8 million.

After 23 years, the owner of Remedy Cafe is hanging up his apron as he looks ahead to a new goal.

Remedy Cafe is a favourite for a lot of Edmontonians, and for many of them because of its homemade chai tea and delicious menu of Pakistani and Indian-inspired dishes.

Soon enough, the Edmonton staple will have a new owner. Owner Sohail “Zee” Zaidi says it’s time to move on — he made a promise.

“Because I’m 60 and I promised my wife when I turned 60 I would retire,” said Zaidi.

Zaidi was born in Pakistan and lived all over the world — from Singapore to Germany, Texas to New York City — before settling down in Edmonton, where 23 years ago he took over the the 109th Street and 86th Avenue location and grew the business.

Remedy Cafe locations can be found across Edmonton’s core and south side, along with in Sherwood Park.

But Zaidi says it wasn’t smooth sailing at first.

“We started with only 1,100, 1,200 square foot cafe and I remember that, open, close — I did so many times,” said Zaidi. He admits he didn’t know a lot about running a cafe but learnt as he went.

View image in full screen The inside of the Remedy Cafe at 109 St. and 86 Ave. Global News

Demand soon grew, and Remedy became a popular Edmonton franchise. When the Realtor.ca listing went up online, the popularity was evident.

“The listing has garnered a lot of attention, not just locally but from Canada and from the U.S. It’s a tremendous opportunity for anybody to grow Zee’s first vision,” said realtor Terrie Reekie.

The $7.6-million listing includes the leases at Remedy’s 11 locations and all of the equipment inside those spaces. Reekie said the listing also includes select recipes and other items.

Reekie says she’s received many messages from Edmontonians about their memories with the business.

“It’s actually taken me by surprise, the emotional attachment that Edmontonians seem to have with Remedy. Businesses sell every day, but for some reason, this one has really hit a cord with Edmontonians,” said Reekie.

Remedy Cafe faithfuls say they’re not surprised by the interest and a new owner won’t change anything for them.

“You feel great here and everything and its a valued member of the Edmonton community for sure,” said Doug Pruden.

Customer Alexander Volkov says the business has a great atmosphere.

“Every day, every day I’m here. Of course my cup of tea, pot of tea,” said Volkov.

Zaidi says he won’t be here every day but will still be somewhat involved.

He hopes the new owners can expand the company and support the people who supported him.

“The community really helped me a lot. All my canopies say “Thank you Edmonton,” people support me. I was nothing, they made me where I am,” said Zaidi.