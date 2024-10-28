Jets fans thrilled with strong start to the season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the kind of start to the season every sports fan dreams of.

“They’re just playing so well together. They’re firing on all cylinders and we are getting amazing goaltending from both goaltenders,” Winnipeg Jets fan Patricia Chaychuk said.

The Jets have won their first eight games of the season ahead of a Monday night matchup against Toronto.

This strong start to the season is one that 680 CJOB sports director Kelly Moore calls unbelievable but not unexpected.

“Consistency right across the board. They’ve been able to score at almost the highest rate in the NHL and they’ve been able to keep the puck out of their own net almost at the highest rate in the NHL,” Moore said.

