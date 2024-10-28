Menu

Sports

Jets fans thrilled with strong start to the season

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
Jets fans thrilled with strong start to the season
The Winnipeg Jets are off to a red hot start the season, sitting at the top of the Western Conference after winning the first eight games of the season
It’s the kind of start to the season every sports fan dreams of.

“They’re just playing so well together. They’re firing on all cylinders and we are getting amazing goaltending from both goaltenders,” Winnipeg Jets fan Patricia Chaychuk said.

The Jets have won their first eight games of the season ahead of a Monday night matchup against Toronto.

Jets fans thrilled with strong start to the season
This strong start to the season is one that 680 CJOB sports director Kelly Moore calls unbelievable but not unexpected.

“Consistency right across the board. They’ve been able to score at almost the highest rate in the NHL and they’ve been able to keep the puck out of their own net almost at the highest rate in the NHL,” Moore said.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

