Headline link
Canada

Missing Langley woman’s van found abandoned along Harrison forest service road

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 6:58 pm
1 min read
Jane Whitehouse has been missing since Oct. 25.
Jane Whitehouse has been missing since Oct. 25. Langley RCMP
Langley, B.C., RCMP have confirmed that a van found on East Harrison Road near Harrison Hot Springs belongs to a missing Langley woman.

It appears the van became stuck on the forest service road due to the road conditions.

Jane Whitehouse was reported missing on Oct. 25 at about 7 p.m.

Cpl. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP told Global News that Whitehouse was last seen in Langley driving her grey Dodge Caravan.

He said on Oct. 27, Agassiz RCMP informed them that they had found the Caravan.

“Search efforts immediately began in the area with the Kent Harrison Search and Rescue and the Agassiz RCMP,” Sharoom said.

“We’re very concerned about Jane’s wellbeing.”

Sharoom added that Whitehouse is not known to frequent that area and it is out of character for her to be in such a remote area.

Whitehouse is 82 years old and is described as five feet one inch tall and 140 pounds with a medium build and grey-blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitehouse is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

