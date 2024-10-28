B.C. traffic stop nets 73 kg of cocaine, Surrey man arrested

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in British Columbia say they seized 73 kilograms (161 pounds) of cocaine and arrested a 28-year-old Surrey man following a recent traffic stop.

The BC Highway Patrol said the stop happened on Oct. 8 during a joint roadblock with local RCMP on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

0:27 Guns and drugs found by Victoria police in raid on Lanford home

“The preliminary investigation would suggest that this has all the earmarks of organized crime,” Insp. Lori Orstad, officer in charge of the BC Highway Patrol’s special traffic operations, said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a very large amount of drugs so certainly expect to see an impact on the illegal drug trafficking operations within the province.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle when they made the stop.

Prosecutors have yet to approve charges, and the driver was released with conditions pending a future court date.