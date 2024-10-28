B.C. traffic stop nets 73 kg of cocaine, Surrey man arrested

Police in British Columbia say they seized 73 kilograms (161 pounds) of cocaine and arrested a 28-year-old Surrey man following a recent traffic stop.
The BC Highway Patrol said the stop happened on Oct. 8 during a joint roadblock with local RCMP on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke.
“The preliminary investigation would suggest that this has all the earmarks of organized crime,” Insp. Lori Orstad, officer in charge of the BC Highway Patrol’s special traffic operations, said in a media release.
“This is a very large amount of drugs so certainly expect to see an impact on the illegal drug trafficking operations within the province.”
Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle when they made the stop.
Prosecutors have yet to approve charges, and the driver was released with conditions pending a future court date.
