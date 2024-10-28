Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Driver charged in death of teen hit by SUV while walking across Edmonton’s 107th Avenue

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
A photo of 107th Avenue and 130th Street in Edmonton on Oct. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
A photo of 107th Avenue and 130th Street in Edmonton on Oct. 27, 2024. Eric Beck/Global News
The driver of an SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian in Edmonton over the weekend has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Police said officers were called to a collision in the area of 107th Avenue and 130th Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found an 18-year-old woman who had been hit by an SUV. She died of her injuries at the scene.

According to police, investigators believe the SUV was headed east on 107th Avenue when it hit the woman who was walking across the street and heading north.

Police did not release the name of the driver who was charged but said the accused is a 34-year-old woman. She has also been charged with refusing to provide a breath sample.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have images that could help police with their investigation can call 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

