Politics

3 new North Vancouver properties ordered evacuated a week after storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'North Vancouver residents call for help after atmospheric river'
North Vancouver residents call for help after atmospheric river
RELATED: Even though the rain has stopped, the destructive atmospheric river is still having an impact. As Alissa Thibault reports, a North Vancouver woman has left her home amid concerns it's structurally unsound, and residents in the Woodlands community fear more rain in the forecast could spell disaster.
The District of North Vancouver has declared a state of local emergency and ordered three homes evacuated in the Deep Cove neighbourhood over concerns debris left behind from last weekend’s atmospheric river could pose a safety risk.

A statement late Saturday from the district says that during the heavy rain, debris filled the channels of Ostler and Panorama Creeks “limiting their capacity to withstand future heavy rainfall events.”

The district says it’s ordering the evacuations out of an abundance of caution after geotechnical consultants advised that the extent of debris could pose a “life safety risk” to adjacent properties.

Click to play video: 'Flood cleanup and damage assessment underway in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove'
Flood cleanup and damage assessment underway in North Vancouver’s Deep Cove
The District of North Vancouver was hit with 350 millimetres of rain last weekend and six properties were initially ordered evacuated, but those orders were lifted on Friday.

The weather system drenched B.C.’s south coast, triggering a mudslide and localized flooding that killed at least three people.

The district says the decision to declare a state of local emergency and a mandatory evacuation order is not taken lightly, and that residents of those properties are eligible to receive emergency support services.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

