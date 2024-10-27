SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Saskatchewan Party and NDP election promises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2024 12:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Provincial party leaders stop by Saskatoon ahead of election'
Provincial party leaders stop by Saskatoon ahead of election
Scott Moe and Carla Beck made stops in Saskatoon ahead the final day of voting.
Saskatchewan’s provincial election is on Monday. Here’s a look at some of the campaign promises made by the two major parties:

Saskatchewan Party

  • Continue withholding federal carbon levy payments to Ottawa on natural gas until the end of 2025.
  • Reduce personal income tax rates over four years; a family of four would save $3,400.
  • Double the Active Families Benefit to $300 per child per year and the benefit for children with disabilities to $400 a year.
  • Direct all school divisions to ban “biological boys” from girls’ change rooms in schools.
  • Increase the First-Time Homebuyers Tax Credit to $15,000 from $10,000.
  • Reintroduce the Home Renovation Tax Credit, allowing homeowners to claim up to $4,000 in renovation costs on their income taxes; seniors could claim up to $5,000.
  • Extend coverage for insulin pumps and diabetes supplies to seniors and young adults.
  • Provide a 50 per cent refundable tax credit — up to $10,000 — to help cover the cost of a first fertility treatment.
  • Hire 100 new municipal officers and 70 more officers with the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.
  • Amend legislation to provide police with more authority to address intoxication, vandalism and disturbances on public property.
  • Platform cost of $1.2 billion, with deficits in the first three years and a small surplus in 2027.
NDP

  • Pause the 15-cent-a-litre gas tax for six months, saving an average family about $350.
  • Remove the provincial sales tax from children’s clothes and ready-to-eat grocery items like rotisserie chickens and granola bars.
  • Pass legislation to limit how often and how much landlords can raise rent.
  • Repeal the law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
  • Launch a provincewide school nutrition program.
  • Build more schools and reduce classroom sizes.
  • Hire 800 front-line health-care workers in areas most in need.
  • Launch an accountability commission to investigate cost overruns for government projects.
  • Scrap the marshals service.
  • Hire 100 Mounties and expand detox services.
  • Platform cost of $3.5 billion, with small deficits in the first three years and a small surplus in the fourth year.
© 2024 The Canadian Press

