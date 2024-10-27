Saskatchewan Party and NDP election promises

Saskatchewan’s provincial election is on Monday. Here’s a look at some of the campaign promises made by the two major parties:
Saskatchewan Party
- Continue withholding federal carbon levy payments to Ottawa on natural gas until the end of 2025.
- Reduce personal income tax rates over four years; a family of four would save $3,400.
- Double the Active Families Benefit to $300 per child per year and the benefit for children with disabilities to $400 a year.
- Direct all school divisions to ban “biological boys” from girls’ change rooms in schools.
- Increase the First-Time Homebuyers Tax Credit to $15,000 from $10,000.
- Reintroduce the Home Renovation Tax Credit, allowing homeowners to claim up to $4,000 in renovation costs on their income taxes; seniors could claim up to $5,000.
- Extend coverage for insulin pumps and diabetes supplies to seniors and young adults.
- Provide a 50 per cent refundable tax credit — up to $10,000 — to help cover the cost of a first fertility treatment.
- Hire 100 new municipal officers and 70 more officers with the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.
- Amend legislation to provide police with more authority to address intoxication, vandalism and disturbances on public property.
- Platform cost of $1.2 billion, with deficits in the first three years and a small surplus in 2027.
Trending Now
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
NDP
- Pause the 15-cent-a-litre gas tax for six months, saving an average family about $350.
- Remove the provincial sales tax from children’s clothes and ready-to-eat grocery items like rotisserie chickens and granola bars.
- Pass legislation to limit how often and how much landlords can raise rent.
- Repeal the law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
- Launch a provincewide school nutrition program.
- Build more schools and reduce classroom sizes.
- Hire 800 front-line health-care workers in areas most in need.
- Launch an accountability commission to investigate cost overruns for government projects.
- Scrap the marshals service.
- Hire 100 Mounties and expand detox services.
- Platform cost of $3.5 billion, with small deficits in the first three years and a small surplus in the fourth year.
Comments