Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 found dead, watchdog deployed following ‘barricaded person incident’ in Huntsville, Ont.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2024 6:02 pm
1 min read
A vehicle with the Special Investigations Unit. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit has been deployed after three people were found dead in a Huntsville, Ont., home following a standoff with police. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are dead and Ontario’s police watchdog has been deployed following what Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) called a “barricaded person incident” in the Town of Huntsville.

In a media release, the OPP said officers were called to reports of a shooting and a person barricaded in a home on Highview Drive around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police closed roads in the area for safety, and said that eventually “three individuals, including the armed individual, were located deceased.”

“As a result of the officers’ interaction with the barricaded person, the OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate,” police said.

Click to play video: 'SIU probing man’s fatal fall from condo balcony near Sherway Gardens'
SIU probing man’s fatal fall from condo balcony near Sherway Gardens

In its own media release, the SIU said it was probing the circumstances around the death of a 52-year-old man.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said the man had called police Friday night and told them he had weapons and had harmed two family members inside the home.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It said police deployed an Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators, and were able to talk to the man by phone.

“Shortly after communication stopped, a drone was sent into the home to conduct a search of the residence,” the SIU said.

Trending Now

“The bodies of two deceased women were located, as was the body of a deceased man.”

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating death of 21-year-old man in Etobicoke'
SIU investigating death of 21-year-old man in Etobicoke

A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information, including photos or videos, that could help the SIU investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 through its website.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that could assist the parallel police investigation is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices