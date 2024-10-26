3 found dead, watchdog deployed following ‘barricaded person incident’ in Huntsville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead and Ontario’s police watchdog has been deployed following what Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) called a “barricaded person incident” in the Town of Huntsville.

In a media release, the OPP said officers were called to reports of a shooting and a person barricaded in a home on Highview Drive around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Police closed roads in the area for safety, and said that eventually “three individuals, including the armed individual, were located deceased.”

“As a result of the officers’ interaction with the barricaded person, the OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which has invoked its mandate,” police said.

2:15 SIU probing man’s fatal fall from condo balcony near Sherway Gardens

In its own media release, the SIU said it was probing the circumstances around the death of a 52-year-old man.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said the man had called police Friday night and told them he had weapons and had harmed two family members inside the home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It said police deployed an Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators, and were able to talk to the man by phone.

“Shortly after communication stopped, a drone was sent into the home to conduct a search of the residence,” the SIU said.

“The bodies of two deceased women were located, as was the body of a deceased man.”

1:18 SIU investigating death of 21-year-old man in Etobicoke

A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information, including photos or videos, that could help the SIU investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 through its website.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that could assist the parallel police investigation is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.