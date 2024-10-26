1 person in hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary neighbourhood

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Calgary police were called to the 100 block of Radcliffe Crescent SE after receiving calls about suspected gunfire.
After arriving on scene, police located one victim who was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate, telling Global News there is no immediate threat to the public. However, it is not known if the incident was a random attack or a targeted shooting.
Get breaking National news
It is believed that the suspects fled in a vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments