U of M to increase security after suspect breaks into dorm room, assaults student

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Manitoba says it is increasing security at its student housing complex after an assault that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police say an intruder entered a room at the complex on Dafoe Road at around 4:45 a.m., and physically assaulted a woman. The victim managed to fight off the suspect and called for help. She was treated for injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect was able to escape and police are now looking for them.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Constable Dani McKinnon says this was a random occurrence, and police are treating it with great concern.

“If you’re in those residences, please lock your doors, make sure you have your cell phone with you, be aware of your surroundings, especially in the darkness hours,” McKinnon said.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the suspect is possibly an unhoused person and is described as five-foot-ten to six feet in height with unkempt facial hair and long unkempt hair. They were wearing a black toque and a black jacket with a grey hooded sweater underneath, as well as possibly blue jeans, black shoes and a black and blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

University of Manitoba VP of Administration Naomi Andrew says the school is responding to the incident.

“We have increased the presence of our institutionalized safety officers immediately including the entrances of the residences and lobbies,” said Andrew. “So that is immediate and we really hope to ensure our community during these really difficult times.”

Andrew says these officers will be around on a 24-hour basis.