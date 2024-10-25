Record-setting running back Frank leading USask Huskies to final regular season test

Send this page to someone via email

Plunging across the one-yard line last Saturday, University of Saskatchewan Huskies running back Ryker Frank etched his name firmly into the program’s record books, solidifying himself as one of the greatest rushers in Huskies history.

“They say iron sharpens iron,” said Frank. “Playing with the best just helps me get better every day.”

In the first quarter against the University of Regina Rams, the Huskies’ fourth-year running back recorded the 21st touchdown of his Canada West career which broke a 35-year mark set by Terry Eisler.

The record-setting touchdown helped the Huskies clinch their third victory in a row — 22-20 over the Rams — as well as secure a Canada West playoff spot for the program.

“I know there’s a lot of great running backs who have come through this program,” said Frank. “Obviously, Adam Machart was a senior when I got here. Just to be up there with those names is an honour.”

Sitting alone on the career rushing touchdowns list and now third all-time in career rushing yards with the Huskies, Frank has come alive since Saskatchewan’s homecoming game in mid-September.

Rushing for 224 yards and a trio of touchdowns in that game against the University of Calgary Dinos, Frank has exploded for 680 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns in just his last five games.

“Since Week 3 he’s absolutely been the guy that we needed,” said Huskies head coach Scott Flory. “He’s been setting the pace and we need that. If you’re going to win in November, you got to be able to run the football. We’re going to need our number one back and we’re going to need our best players to be our best players.”

Improving to 4-3 on the season with wins in four of their last five games, the Huskies will close out their regular season on Saturday in Calgary against the Dinos.

Already locked into the conference’s third seed, they’ll be facing a Dinos team which will be battling for their playoff lives, needing a victory to have a shot at the post-season.

According to kicker and punter Lukas Scott, it’s a game that will likely be high-intensity to close out the regular season.

“Every round of playoffs, we’re going to see those teams fighting for life or death,” said Scott. “I think it’s just a great opportunity to play a team who really is fighting for life or death and just getting us ready for that playoff mentality.”

It’s a 2:00 p.m. start for the Week 8 tilt from Calgary, with the Huskies slated to face either the Manitoba Bisons or UBC Thunderbirds in Canada West semi-finals.