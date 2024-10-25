SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors’ Quickley, Barrett out vs. 76ers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 5:36 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley and Canadian RJ Barrett are out of the Toronto Raptors’ lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that both would continue to rest as they recover from injuries.

Quickley will not travel with the team to Minnesota for tomorrow night’s game against the Timberwolves.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., will make the trip.

Quickley landed hard on his tailbone in Wednesday’s home opener loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barrett has been out since Toronto’s first pre-season game on Oct. 6 with a sprained shoulder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

