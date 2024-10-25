Search continues for Chetwynd, B.C., man who went missing last week with his dog: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues for a Chetwynd, B.C., man who disappeared a week ago with this dog while apparently out grouse hunting.

Chetwynd RCMP received a report at 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 19 that James Joseph Edmund Barnes had had not returned home after leaving his home hours early in his grey Chevrolet pickup with his golden retriever Murphy.

Police said Barnes was seen on Oct. 18, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Barnes was seen, with his vehicle and his dog, on the Ground Birch Road, off the 269 Road between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

The vehiclewas later found, police said, but Barnes and Murphy were not with it.

Search and rescue crews were called in but all efforts to find Barnes have been unsuccessful.

James Joseph Edmund Barnes is described as:

28 years old

5’ 11 (180 cm)

201 lbs (91 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Big moustache

Last seen wearing a green/blue TC Energy ball cap, green or blue hoodie and jeans.

If anyone has any information about Barnes or Murphy or saw the vehicle Barnes was driving in the area of 269 Road and Ground Birch Road, they are asked to call the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.