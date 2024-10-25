Inquest into Winnipeg custody deaths calls for joint police-paramedic response

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba judge is calling for the creation of a specialized team of police and paramedics to respond when people are in crisis.

The recommendation is made in an inquest report that looks at five men who died in police custody in Winnipeg over 12 months in 2018 and 2019.

The inquest determined the men died while being restrained by police and waiting for medical assistance.

The deaths were unrelated but in each case the men were under the influence of drugs, acting agitated and needed medical attention that didn’t arrive in time.

Judge Lindy Choy calls the deaths tragic.

She recommends an officer and a medical professional jointly respond to a call when a person is in distress and may need medication.

