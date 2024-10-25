Wellness check leads Winnipeg cops to kidnapping, assault arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Four Winnipeggers are in custody facing kidnapping and assault charges after a routine wellness check Thursday morning turned into a much more significant discovery for police.

Police said they were called around 3:30 a.m. about a disturbance at a Balmoral Street apartment, and when they arrived at the suite, a woman covertly asked for their help.

The officers learned that the woman had been assaulted and held captive by the other four people in the suite, police said, and that a prior attempt to escape caused the disturbance they were called about.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for head and upper-body injuries, while the suspects — between the ages of 29-37 years old — were each charged with kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

Police said the victim knew the suspects, who had forced her into the suite as part of a previous confrontation and are accused of repeatedly assaulting, robbing and holding her captive.

