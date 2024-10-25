Wellness check leads Winnipeg cops to kidnapping, assault arrests

Four Winnipeggers are in custody facing kidnapping and assault charges after a routine wellness check Thursday morning turned into a much more significant discovery for police.
Police said they were called around 3:30 a.m. about a disturbance at a Balmoral Street apartment, and when they arrived at the suite, a woman covertly asked for their help.
The officers learned that the woman had been assaulted and held captive by the other four people in the suite, police said, and that a prior attempt to escape caused the disturbance they were called about.
Get breaking National news
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for head and upper-body injuries, while the suspects — between the ages of 29-37 years old — were each charged with kidnapping and assault with a weapon.
Police said the victim knew the suspects, who had forced her into the suite as part of a previous confrontation and are accused of repeatedly assaulting, robbing and holding her captive.
Comments