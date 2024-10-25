Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Officials confirm earthquake in northern Alberta on Thursday, no reports of damage

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 25, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 24, 2024) Officials have confirmed that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 39 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Thursday.
No damage or injury reports have emerged but officials have confirmed that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 39 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Thursday.

In a post on the federal government’s Earthquakes Canada site, officials said the tremor was lightly felt in McBride, B.C., and occurred at 3:13 p.m. local time.

Officials have confirmed that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 39 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Thursday. View image in full screen
Officials have confirmed that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 39 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Thursday. CREDIT: https://www.earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca/

The event is the second confirmed earthquake in Alberta this month. On Oct. 6, a 4.1-magnitude quake occurred about 95 kilometres southeast of Grande Prairie.

In that event, no damage or injuries were reported.

