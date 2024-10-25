Officials confirm earthquake in northern Alberta on Thursday, no reports of damage

No damage or injury reports have emerged but officials have confirmed that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 39 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Thursday.
In a post on the federal government’s Earthquakes Canada site, officials said the tremor was lightly felt in McBride, B.C., and occurred at 3:13 p.m. local time.
The event is the second confirmed earthquake in Alberta this month. On Oct. 6, a 4.1-magnitude quake occurred about 95 kilometres southeast of Grande Prairie.
In that event, no damage or injuries were reported.
