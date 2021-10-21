Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 21 2021 10:57am
04:30

Alberta earthquake recorded near Rocky Mountain House

Andrew Schaeffer, an Earthquake Seismologist with the Geological Survey of Canada, debriefs following a 4.1-magnitude earthquake that was felt near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Wednesday evening.

