Environment

Earthquake felt near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 12:24 am
A seismometer, which is used to record the ground's motion during an earthquake. View image in full screen
A seismometer, which is used to record the ground's motion during an earthquake. Global News

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was felt near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Wednesday evening.

According to Earthquakes Canada, it hit just before 9:30 p.m.

The quake was 37 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House and 10 kilometres deep.

Read more: Earthquake hits Banff region: ‘It was like an explosion’

There were no damage reports, Earthquakes Canada said.

“This event has generated more than 200 felt reports so far, with many coming from the Edmonton area, Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House and Millet,” said Andrew Schaeffer, a seismologist at Natural Resources Canada, via email.

“It is safe to say that these types of earthquakes (M4 and less) are not uncommon for this region of Alberta. These events, though somewhat shallow, typically do not cause any damage but can be felt by local residents.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rocky Mountain House is about 83 kilometres west of Red Deer.

