SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election: Mail-in ballot figures coming in ahead of weekend count

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Waiting for final provincial election results'
Focus BC: Waiting for final provincial election results
It's a house divided in the B.C. legislature. We have 46 NDP, 45 Conservatives and 2 Greens, with Elections BC working out the final results. In the Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, edition of Focus BC, host Richard Zussman brings back our MLA panel with Adam Olsen, Mary Polak and Rob Fleming to talk about the close race and what's next.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Elections BC is expected to provide a breakdown today of the number of uncounted mail-in and absentee ballots in each of British Columbia’s 93 ridings, potentially making clearer the outcome of the weekend’s nail-biting vote.

There are about 65,000 of the ballots to count between tomorrow and Monday, which could solidify results from election night, or may even flip some ridings.

A handful of ridings remain too close to call after Saturday’s election, in which neither the NDP nor the B.C. Conservatives secured the 47 seats needed for a majority.

Click to play video: 'Elections BC say 65K absentee and mail-in ballots to be recounted'
Elections BC say 65K absentee and mail-in ballots to be recounted
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two full recounts will also start this weekend for the ridings of Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre because there were fewer than 100 votes separating the NDP and B.C. Conservative candidates.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For now, the NPD is elected or leading in 46 ridings, while the B.C. Conservatives have 45 seats, and two members of the Green Party have been elected.

Elections BC says the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots starts Saturday, while the recounts, which will be conducted by hand, start Sunday.

The Surrey City Centre result is expected Sunday, while the result in Juan de Fuca-Malahat is expected on Monday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices