Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More than half of B.C. businesses say they are impacted by rising crime

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New survey shows B.C. businesses struggling with economy and crime'
New survey shows B.C. businesses struggling with economy and crime
A new survey shows a sobering number of B.C. small and medium-sized businesses are struggling to deal with challenges from the economy and crime. Grace Ke reports – Sep 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than half of small businesses in B.C. say they have been directly impacted by crime over the past year.

A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) found the share of small businesses reporting crime directly impacting them has jumped to 57 per cent in 2024.

That number is up 10 percentage points from the previous year.

The most common crimes cited by businesses include littering, loitering and theft.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Almost half of small businesses say they have adjusted their way of operating because of crime, while two-thirds report investing in extra security measures such as cameras or window bars.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge B.C. business targeted by vandalism for third time this year'
Maple Ridge B.C. business targeted by vandalism for third time this year
Trending Now

“Despite the prevalence of these crimes and the fact that they are rising, small business owners often don’t end up reporting these crimes to the police and these crimes go under-reported because they’re not sure that anybody is going to assist them,” Emily Boston with the CFIB told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“About nine in 10 don’t feel they will receive assistance if they file a police report.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices