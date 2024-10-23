Calgary veterans call for resolution to bed bug infestation: ‘We’re living in a war zone’

Send this page to someone via email

They are Calgary veterans that have lived through many difficult situations.

Frank Dyke was a sniper overseas. Jim Sullivan was homeless for years following his service with the Canadian Armed Forces.

They moved into Madison Place, a 16-suite supportive living complex in Calgary’s beltline, in 2013. But lately, they’ve been dealing with a bed bug infestation, resurging every few months for the past year.

“Well, they argued for two months on who was going to pay for it,” Sullivan said of building managers. “Instead of spraying the whole building, they were doing a unit at a time.”

Dyke said he’s now sleeping on a mattress from the Drop-Inn Centre, after his latest round of furniture became infested.

“I’d just purchased my bed — $1,700,” said Dyke.

The property is managed by HomeSpace. Spokesperson Emily King-Moore told Global News they try to deal with infestations immediately. She said they have had five treatments from pest control at the building since Aug. 8, but that residents struggle to properly prepare their rooms, linens and furniture for such treatments.

She also confirmed badly infested furniture does sometimes need to be removed and that Alpha House, who manages social supports for the building, is responsible for furniture and its replacement.

But there’s a conflict over the current state of that furniture and who’s providing it.

As part of a statement to Global News, Alpha House said it was, “working with each of our residents, all of whom have fully furnished, comfortable units, on things like prevention as we navigate the complexities of their individual circumstances and provide as much support as possible in resolving this situation.”

Spokesperson Shaundra Bruvall provided photos of some of the units, including Dyke’s, that she said were taken last week.

But the Veterans’ Association said they were there providing furniture as recent as this past Tuesday.

“If we didn’t jump in, these guys would still be sitting on patio furniture or even milk crates,” said the association’s veteran outreach coordinator.

Alpha House added that it was also “working with the building landlord, HomeSpace, on all possible solutions including ongoing treatment sessions to eliminate the bugs, relocation where necessary for some residents, and protocols for all staff and residents to reduce spread.”

Dyke said his next bed bug treatment is scheduled for next week.