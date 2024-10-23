Menu

Canada

Woman faces fraud charges after theft from Nova Scotia premier’s riding association

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier says police investigating theft from his riding association fund'
Nova Scotia premier says police investigating theft from his riding association fund
RELATED: An investigation is underway into a theft from Premier Tim Houston’s riding association fund. Houston says a volunteer has been dismissed from the association and that he feels a sense of “betrayal.” Skye Bryden-Blom reports – Oct 9, 2024
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a 44-year-old woman faces fraud charges after funds went missing from the Pictou East Progressive Conservative Association.

New Glasgow Regional Police began the investigation on Oct. 7, after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston reported that an undisclosed amount of money had gone missing from his riding association’s account.

Police allege that a volunteer who was acting as treasurer had withdrawn funds from the association’s account between 2016 and 2024.

The force says it arrested Tara Amanda Cohoon at her Pictou County, N.S., residence on Oct. 11.

They say investigators seized mobile electronic devices, bank records and cash during a search of the home.

Cohoon has since been released and is to appear in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 2 to face charges of forgery, uttering a forged document, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

Houston revealed the investigation to reporters on Oct. 9, saying he felt an “incredible level of betrayal” over the matter.

The premier also said a volunteer he had known for many years had been dismissed from the association and the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

