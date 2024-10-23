B.C. city drains millions of litres from pond overrun with thousands of goldfish

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Campbell River, B.C., say a recent major operation should serve as a reminder that releasing unwanted pet goldfish into the wild isn’t just illegal, it can be damaging too.

The Vancouver Island municipality was forced to drain a pond in a local park, pumping out more than 39 million litres of water over nine days, in order to remove more than 1,700 goldfish.

The city says the fish are an invasive species that can displace and sometimes eat native species, while also causing problems with the water and affecting the ecosystem.

“That little tiny goldfish that you think is tiny on your counter will grow much bigger to the size of your aquarium,” said Gail Wallin with the Invasive Species Council of B.C.

“Bigger aquarium — bigger fish. Put it in a pond, it’s going to be a bigger fish. I’ve hauled a whole pile of them down that were the size of a football, super slimy, smelly, they’re not a nice fish.”

According to Campbell River staff, the largest fish pulled from the city’s pond weighed nearly three pounds.

Officials are urging pet owners who want to get rid of a goldfish to contact the retailer they bought it from for advice on what to do.