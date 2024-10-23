Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. city drains millions of litres from pond overrun with thousands of goldfish

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 9:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '1.7K goldfish culled from Campbell River pond'
1.7K goldfish culled from Campbell River pond
WATCH: The City of Campbell River has been forced to drain a pond in a local park to clear out more than 1,700 goldfish. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials in Campbell River, B.C., say a recent major operation should serve as a reminder that releasing unwanted pet goldfish into the wild isn’t just illegal, it can be damaging too.

The Vancouver Island municipality was forced to drain a pond in a local park, pumping out more than 39 million litres of water over nine days, in order to remove more than 1,700 goldfish.

The city says the fish are an invasive species that can displace and sometimes eat native species, while also causing problems with the water and affecting the ecosystem.

Click to play video: 'Invasive species threatening B.C.’s ecosystem'
Invasive species threatening B.C.’s ecosystem
Trending Now

“That little tiny goldfish that you think is tiny on your counter will grow much bigger to the size of your aquarium,” said Gail Wallin with the Invasive Species Council of B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bigger aquarium — bigger fish. Put it in a pond, it’s going to be a bigger fish. I’ve hauled a whole pile of them down that were the size of a football, super slimy, smelly, they’re not a nice fish.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to Campbell River staff, the largest fish pulled from the city’s pond weighed nearly three pounds.

Officials are urging pet owners who want to get rid of a goldfish to contact the retailer they bought it from for advice on what to do.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices