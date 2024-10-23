Suspicious death of woman under investigation by Montreal police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a 58-year-old woman in the city’s east end Wednesday.

Authorities were first called to a home on d’Aubigny Avenue around 3:45 a.m. in the Anjou borough.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The woman was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Police say her death was confirmed by paramedics at the scene.

Police launched an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death. The cause remains unknown.

An autopsy will be done in the coming days, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators remained at scene in the morning and a safety perimetre was set up in the area.