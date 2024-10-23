Suspicious death of woman under investigation by Montreal police

Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a 58-year-old woman in the city’s east end Wednesday.
Authorities were first called to a home on d’Aubigny Avenue around 3:45 a.m. in the Anjou borough.
The woman was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Police say her death was confirmed by paramedics at the scene.
Police launched an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death. The cause remains unknown.
An autopsy will be done in the coming days, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators remained at scene in the morning and a safety perimetre was set up in the area.
