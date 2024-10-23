Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspicious death of woman under investigation by Montreal police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 9:49 am
1 min read
Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a 58-year-old woman in the city’s east end Wednesday.

Authorities were first called to a home on d’Aubigny Avenue around 3:45 a.m. in the Anjou borough.

The woman was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Police say her death was confirmed by paramedics at the scene.

Police launched an investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death. The cause remains unknown.

An autopsy will be done in the coming days, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators remained at scene in the morning and a safety perimetre was set up in the area.

