Politics

Breaking down the difference between provincial and municipal elections

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 6:53 pm
Voters in Saskatchewan are gearing up to hit the polls for both the upcoming provincial and municipal elections. But what is the difference between the two?
Voters in Saskatchewan are gearing up to hit the polls for both the upcoming provincial and municipal elections. The Saskatchewan election will take place on Oct. 28, while both Regina and Saskatoon have elections coming up in November.

It means understanding the difference between who’s responsible for what is critical when casting your ballot.

Global News’ Sarah Jones spoke with residents on what they want out of their different governments over the next four years.

Check out the video at the top for more on what your vote is actually going towards.

