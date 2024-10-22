October 26 – Harmony At Rutherford

Mark October 26th on your calendar! It’s a big day for you and Harmony at Rutherford.
Saturday, Harmony at Rutherford joins 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts to discuss how their dedication to elevated senior living provides a great alternative to traditional retirement homes.
Then, join 880 CHED on location at Harmony At Rutherford on Saturday for their Harmony Halloween Bash, a free event from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
Preview now at HarmonyatRutherford.com
