October 26 – Harmony At Rutherford

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted October 22, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
October 26 – Harmony At Rutherford
Mark October 26th on your calendar! It’s a big day for you and Harmony at Rutherford.

Saturday, Harmony at Rutherford joins 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts to discuss how their dedication to elevated senior living provides a great alternative to traditional retirement homes.

Then, join 880 CHED on location at Harmony At Rutherford on Saturday  for their Harmony Halloween Bash, a free event from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Preview now at HarmonyatRutherford.com

