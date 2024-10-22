Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia: reports

See more sharing options

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Weinstein is currently undergoing treatment for CML, a type of bone marrow cancer, while in prison at Rikers Island in New York to face trial on rape charges, according to the NBC report.

Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein’s legal healthcare representative, declined comment when asked by Reuters on the status of his health, citing respect for Weinstein’s privacy.

Weinstein, 72, has been beset with health problems, his lawyers had earlier said. He was rushed to the hospital from Rikers Island jail in September to undergo heart surgery.

Weinstein, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in February 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement.

The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

He is in prison awaiting a retrial.

Weinstein still faces two other criminal counts from an earlier indictment where he also pleaded not guilty, including another first-degree criminal sexual act charge and a third-degree rape charge. In September, he pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of sexual assault.

Weinstein suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in his heart and lungs, his representatives have previously said.