Frozen waffle recall: What to know as CFIA expands on listeria warning

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued its own recall for several popular brands of frozen waffles over possible listeria contamination following a manufacturer recall late last week.

Various frozen waffle products sold in Canada and the U.S. are being recalled after testing revealed possible listeria bacteria contamination at a manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ont.

The CFIA recall appears to include two additional brands not covered in the recall last week.

The manufacturer TreeHouse Foods had already issued a recall on Friday, “due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

Listeria monocytogenesis an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older people, and others with weakened immune systems.

“Treehouse Foods reached out to the CFIA on October 16, 2024, regarding their recall of various brands of frozen waffles due to Listeria and the CFIA began a food safety investigation that same day,” a CFIA spokesperson said in a statement.

“After conducting an internal consultation, the CFIA classified the client initiated recall and issued a food recall warning, on October 21, 2024, as per Canadian regulations and policies.”

TreeHouse Foods did not say which specific stores in Canada the products were sold in.

However, the waffle products listed on the recall website include Walmart’s Great Value brand, sold at Walmart stores in Canada; Metro’s Selection brand, sold at Food Basics and Metro grocery stores; Sobeys Inc.’s Compliments brand, sold at Foodland, Sobeys and Fresh Co stores; and Loblaws’ No Name brand, sold at No Frills stores.

The CFIA recall also includes the brands Selection and Western Family.

The CFIA said it was conducting an investigation and if additional products are found to be affected, it will notify the public.

The agency said consumers should check to see if they have the affected products and look for the specific product name and lot codes and UPC provided in the recall alert.

“Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute them. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer,” the statement said.

Metro Inc. said in a statement that the impacted Selection waffles have been recalled from all impacted Metro Inc. banner locations.

Walmart Canada confirmed via email that its stores did carry this product and that it was removed from sale.

Sobeys Inc. said the affected products were distributed nationally and that they have been removed from store shelves in all banner locations in all provinces.

“We are working closely with health authorities and supply chain partners to ensure the safety of our customers, which is our top priority,” Sarah Dawson, Sobeys’ manager of corporate affairs, said in an email.

Dawson urged customers to either dispose of the products or return them to the store for a refund.

Loblaws Co. Ltd. said the frozen waffle recall impacted Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw grocery stores such as Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills and Zehrs.

“These products have since been removed from our shelves,” a Loblaws spokesperson told Global News in a statement.

How to identify symptoms of listeria

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” CFIA said.

TreeHouse Foods said in a press release there have been no illnesses linked to the recalled products to date.

— with files from Global’s Krista Hessey